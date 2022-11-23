Menu
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

34,237 KM

Details

$25,790

+ tax & licensing
$25,790

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Wolfsburg Edition 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip 4M

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Wolfsburg Edition 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip 4M

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$25,790

+ taxes & licensing

34,237KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9344764
  • Stock #: 18UTNA06230
  • VIN: WVGNV7AX3HW506230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Lthrette
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18UTNA06230
  • Mileage 34,237 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

