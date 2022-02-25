$38,899+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,899
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen
604-210-3364
2017 Volkswagen Touareg
2017 Volkswagen Touareg
Wolfsburg Edition 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4M
Location
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-210-3364
$38,899
+ taxes & licensing
51,843KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8405373
- Stock #: AI6095A
- VIN: WVGRF7BP0HD002551
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Canyon Grey Met
- Interior Colour Titan Black/Moonrock Grey Two-Tone Vienna Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # AI6095A
- Mileage 51,843 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4