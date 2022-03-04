2017 Volkswagen Touareg

$35,032 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 4 2 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8504183

8504183 Stock #: BL1182A

BL1182A VIN: WVGRF7BP6HD002070

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Canyon Grey Met

Interior Colour Titan Black/Moonrock Grey Two-Tone Vienna Lthr

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # BL1182A

Mileage 98,424 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.