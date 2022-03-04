Menu
2017 Volkswagen Touareg

98,424 KM

Details

$35,032

+ tax & licensing
$35,032

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

2017 Volkswagen Touareg

2017 Volkswagen Touareg

Wolfsburg Edition 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4M

2017 Volkswagen Touareg

Wolfsburg Edition 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$35,032

+ taxes & licensing

98,424KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8504183
  Stock #: BL1182A
  VIN: WVGRF7BP6HD002070

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Canyon Grey Met
  Interior Colour Titan Black/Moonrock Grey Two-Tone Vienna Lthr
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BL1182A
  • Mileage 98,424 KM

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

