2017 Volvo XC60
T6 Drive-E Premier
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters? Check out this stunning 2017 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E Premier, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This beautiful crossover offers a blend of luxury, performance, and practicality, making it an ideal choice for families and individuals alike. With its sleek design, comfortable interior, and advanced safety features, this XC60 is sure to impress. Plus, its all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in any weather condition.
This 2017 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E Premier is a true head-turner. From city streets to weekend getaways, this SUV is ready for anything. The automatic transmission and responsive engine deliver a smooth and enjoyable driving experience, while the spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo.
Here's a taste of what makes this XC60 special:
- Scandinavian Design: Experience the elegance and sophistication of Volvo's signature design, both inside and out.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to the vehicle's advanced all-wheel-drive system.
- Premium Interior: Sink into luxurious leather seats and enjoy the refined atmosphere of the XC60's meticulously crafted cabin.
- Advanced Safety Features: Volvo is renowned for its commitment to safety, and this XC60 is packed with features to keep you and your loved ones protected.
- Fuel-Efficient Drive-E Engine: Enjoy a powerful and efficient driving experience with Volvo's Drive-E engine technology.
778-893-8434