<p>Please check out our website <strong><a href=https://milani.biz/>https://milani.biz/</a></strong> for <strong>Carfax</strong> information.</p><p>Looking for a stylish and capable SUV thats perfect for Canadian winters? Check out this stunning 2017 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E Premier, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This beautiful crossover offers a blend of luxury, performance, and practicality, making it an ideal choice for families and individuals alike. With its sleek design, comfortable interior, and advanced safety features, this XC60 is sure to impress. Plus, its all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in any weather condition.</p><p>This 2017 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E Premier is a true head-turner. From city streets to weekend getaways, this SUV is ready for anything. The automatic transmission and responsive engine deliver a smooth and enjoyable driving experience, while the spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo.</p><p>Heres a taste of what makes this XC60 special:</p><ul><li><strong>Scandinavian Design:</strong> Experience the elegance and sophistication of Volvos signature design, both inside and out.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to the vehicles advanced all-wheel-drive system.</li><li><strong>Premium Interior:</strong> Sink into luxurious leather seats and enjoy the refined atmosphere of the XC60s meticulously crafted cabin.</li><li><strong>Advanced Safety Features:</strong> Volvo is renowned for its commitment to safety, and this XC60 is packed with features to keep you and your loved ones protected.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Drive-E Engine:</strong> Enjoy a powerful and efficient driving experience with Volvos Drive-E engine technology.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Turbo/Supercharged

