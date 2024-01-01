Menu
Account
Sign In
Local-107470 KMS 2.4L 4-cylinder engine with a 8-speed shiftable automatic transmission, Tech Package with A-Spec appearance package Red leather interior, 8-way power adjustable driver seat, 4-way power adjustable front passenger seat, multi-leveled heated front seats Blind spot warning, lane departure warning, emergency braking assist, TPMS system, LED jewel eye headlights 10-speaker sound system with subwoofer and surround sound audio, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, AUX/USB media Power windows, power sunroof, adaptive cruise control, rear view camera, leather steering wheel, 17" painted alloy wheels and so much more! **Fully inspected by Honda Certified Technicians, free CarFax Documentation Fee $495**

2018 Acura TLX

107,470 KM

Details Description Features

$26,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Acura TLX

2.4L P-AWS w/Tech Pkg A-Spec Red

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Acura TLX

2.4L P-AWS w/Tech Pkg A-Spec Red

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 11069657
  2. 11069657
  3. 11069657
  4. 11069657
  5. 11069657
  6. 11069657
  7. 11069657
  8. 11069657
  9. 11069657
  10. 11069657
  11. 11069657
  12. 11069657
  13. 11069657
  14. 11069657
  15. 11069657
  16. 11069657
  17. 11069657
  18. 11069657
  19. 11069657
  20. 11069657
  21. 11069657
  22. 11069657
  23. 11069657
Contact Seller

$26,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
107,470KM
Used
VIN 19UUB1F6XJA801089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bellanova White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Red Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA01089
  • Mileage 107,470 KM

Vehicle Description

Local-107470 KMS 2.4L 4-cylinder engine with a 8-speed shiftable automatic transmission, Tech Package with A-Spec appearance package Red leather interior, 8-way power adjustable driver seat, 4-way power adjustable front passenger seat, multi-leveled heated front seats Blind spot warning, lane departure warning, emergency braking assist, TPMS system, LED jewel eye headlights 10-speaker sound system with subwoofer and surround sound audio, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, AUX/USB media Power windows, power sunroof, adaptive cruise control, rear view camera, leather steering wheel, 17" painted alloy wheels and so much more! **Fully inspected by Honda Certified Technicians, free CarFax Documentation Fee $495**

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Pearl paint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip 4M for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip 4M 119,390 KM $16,980 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V LX 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Honda CR-V LX 4WD 14,398 KM $33,980 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring CVT 10,803 KM $32,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

Contact Seller
2018 Acura TLX