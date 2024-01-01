$26,980+ tax & licensing
2018 Acura TLX
2.4L P-AWS w/Tech Pkg A-Spec Red
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$26,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bellanova White Pearl
- Interior Colour Red Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA01089
- Mileage 107,470 KM
Vehicle Description
Local-107470 KMS 2.4L 4-cylinder engine with a 8-speed shiftable automatic transmission, Tech Package with A-Spec appearance package Red leather interior, 8-way power adjustable driver seat, 4-way power adjustable front passenger seat, multi-leveled heated front seats Blind spot warning, lane departure warning, emergency braking assist, TPMS system, LED jewel eye headlights 10-speaker sound system with subwoofer and surround sound audio, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, AUX/USB media Power windows, power sunroof, adaptive cruise control, rear view camera, leather steering wheel, 17" painted alloy wheels and so much more! **Fully inspected by Honda Certified Technicians, free CarFax Documentation Fee $495**
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
