Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Acura TLX

109,200 KM

Details Description

$28,965

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,965

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Acura TLX

2018 Acura TLX

3.5L SH-AWD w/Tech Pkg A-Spec

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Acura TLX

3.5L SH-AWD w/Tech Pkg A-Spec

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8990362
  2. 8990362
  3. 8990362
  4. 8990362
  5. 8990362
  6. 8990362
  7. 8990362
  8. 8990362
  9. 8990362
  10. 8990362
  11. 8990362
  12. 8990362
  13. 8990362
  14. 8990362
  15. 8990362
  16. 8990362
  17. 8990362
  18. 8990362
  19. 8990362
  20. 8990362
  21. 8990362
  22. 8990362
  23. 8990362
  24. 8990362
  25. 8990362
  26. 8990362
  27. 8990362
Contact Seller

$28,965

+ taxes & licensing

109,200KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8990362
  • Stock #: 8UTNA00764
  • VIN: 19UUB1F66JA800764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Ebony Lux Suede
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA00764
  • Mileage 109,200 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Acura TLX 3.5L SH-AWD A-Spec is a solid choice for shoppers looking for a beautifully designed exterior with a sophisticated interior and sporty driving dynamics. Whether you're looking for something to drive your family around in or just a personal daily commuter, this TLX A-Spec will do just what you need it to while being backed by Japanese engineering. Some of the features highlighted are Navigation, back up camera, blind-spot monitoring, traffic information, Bluetooth connectivity, heated steering wheel, sunroof, powered heated front seats, and MUCH more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 114,550 KM
$36,999 + tax & lic
2004 Audi TT 250 Cpe...
 102,550 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i
 55,950 KM
$63,269 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory