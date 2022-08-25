2018 Acura TLX

$28,965 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 2 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8990362

8990362 Stock #: 8UTNA00764

8UTNA00764 VIN: 19UUB1F66JA800764

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Ebony Lux Suede

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA00764

Mileage 109,200 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.