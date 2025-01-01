$18,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi A3
2.0T Progressiv quattro 6sp S tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
139,500KM
VIN WAUE8GFFXJ1058189
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA58189
- Mileage 139,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
NAVIGATION PACKAGE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
2018 Audi A3