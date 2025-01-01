Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Audi A3

139,500 KM

Details Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Audi A3

2.0T Progressiv quattro 6sp S tronic

Watch This Vehicle
12167997

2018 Audi A3

2.0T Progressiv quattro 6sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,500KM
VIN WAUE8GFFXJ1058189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA58189
  • Mileage 139,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
NAVIGATION PACKAGE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2024 Audi Q5 Technik 55 e quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Audi Q5 Technik 55 e quattro 7sp S Tronic 12,150 KM $72,988 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson AWD 2.0L SE for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Hyundai Tucson AWD 2.0L SE 96,650 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring CVT 49,900 KM $26,588 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Audi A3