2018 Audi A3

80,500 KM

$26,800

+ tax & licensing
$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi A3

2018 Audi A3

2.0T Progressiv quattro 6sp S tronic

2018 Audi A3

2.0T Progressiv quattro 6sp S tronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

80,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8135983
  • Stock #: P5330
  • VIN: WAUE8GFFXJ1045507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5330
  • Mileage 80,500 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT CLAIM FREE! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2018 Audi A3 2.0T Pr...
 80,500 KM
$26,800 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A4 2.0T Pr...
 35,700 KM
$34,800 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q3 2.0T Pr...
 29,000 KM
$41,900 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

