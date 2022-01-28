Menu
2018 Audi A3

27,000 KM

Details Description

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi A3

2018 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort 7sp S tronic

2018 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

27,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8253031
  • Stock #: P5420
  • VIN: WAUAUGFFXJ1068568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Chestnut Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5420
  • Mileage 27,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

