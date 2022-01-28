$27,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi A3
2.0T Komfort 7sp S tronic
Location
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
27,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8253031
- Stock #: P5420
- VIN: WAUAUGFFXJ1068568
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
- Interior Colour Chestnut Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 27,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4