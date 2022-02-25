Menu
2018 Audi A3

20,300 KM

$29,653

+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi A3

2018 Audi A3

2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic

2018 Audi A3

2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic

Location

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

20,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8342868
  • Stock #: P5443
  • VIN: WAUE8GFF4J1072153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Monsoon Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5443
  • Mileage 20,300 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS, ACCIDENT CLAIM FREE! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

