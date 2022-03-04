Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi A3

53,500 KM

Details Description Features

$34,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,488

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Audi A3

2018 Audi A3

2.0T Technik quattro 6sp S tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi A3

2.0T Technik quattro 6sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8500925
  2. 8500925
  3. 8500925
  4. 8500925
  5. 8500925
  6. 8500925
  7. 8500925
  8. 8500925
  9. 8500925
  10. 8500925
  11. 8500925
  12. 8500925
  13. 8500925
  14. 8500925
  15. 8500925
  16. 8500925
  17. 8500925
  18. 8500925
  19. 8500925
Contact Seller

$34,488

+ taxes & licensing

53,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8500925
  • Stock #: P5472
  • VIN: WAUF8GFF7J1058171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Monsoon Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5472
  • Mileage 53,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Audi A3 is a great daily commuter no matter how far your journeys take it. Car enthusiasts will love the A3's steering quick and precise, while casual drivers will simply appreciate its responsiveness. You get the best of both worlds! The S tronic automatic transmission helps the A3 shift quickly and smoothly. Features include navigation, rear-view camera, heated seats, push start ignition, parking sensors, and much much more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 42,900 KM
$84,988 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A3 2.0T Te...
 58,450 KM
$40,900 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A4 2.0T Te...
 34,200 KM
$39,992 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory