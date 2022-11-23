2018 Audi A3

$33,999 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 8 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9332059

9332059 Stock #: 8UBNA60619

8UBNA60619 VIN: WAUK8GFF4J1060619

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UBNA60619

Mileage 21,800 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER S Line Sport Package Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.