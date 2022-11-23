Menu
2018 Audi A3

49,000 KM

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
2.0T Progressiv quattro 6sp S tronic

2.0T Progressiv quattro 6sp S tronic

49,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9419503
  • Stock #: 8UBNA55842
  • VIN: WAUE8GFF8J1055842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA55842
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Free scheduled maintenance until 12/17/2023 or up to 75,000 KM. The 2018 Audi A3 Progressiv is a great daily commuter no matter how far your journeys take it. Car enthusiasts will love the A3's steering quick and precise, while casual drivers will simply appreciate its responsiveness. The S tronic automatic transmission helps the A3 shift quickly and smoothly. Features include rear-view camera, heated seats, sunroof, dual climate control, blind spot monitoring, Bluetooth connectivity, and much more. You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

