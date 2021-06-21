+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
+ taxes & licensing
In 2017, Audi introduced their redesigned A4 allroad. It became lighter, more sophisticated all-wheel drive system and a brand new engine that is stronger and is better on fuel economy. With the winter season coming, the allroad would be perfect to dominate the snow with it's extra ground clearance. Powering this 2018 Audi A4 allroad is a turbocharged 2.0L 4-cylinder engine that gives 252 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque! Features highlighted are enhanced interior lighting, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, heated/ventilated front seats, driver memory functions, a 19-speaker premium Bang & Olufsen surround-sound system, rear sunshades, and more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4