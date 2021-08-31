Menu
2018 Audi A4

21,200 KM

$690

+ tax & licensing
$690

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi A4

2018 Audi A4

2.0T Komfort 7sp S tronic

2018 Audi A4

2.0T Komfort 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$690

+ taxes & licensing

21,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8012376
  • Stock #: P5252
  • VIN: WAUGMAF48JN007332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5252
  • Mileage 21,200 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Audi A4's performance holds its own against its competition, but the car's exemplary interior is where the car excels. It looks sophisticated with clean lines, premium materials and a beautiful lighting that is pleasing to the eyes. It is equipped with a 2.0L 4 cylinder engine that produces 252 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. Seats 5 passengers comfortably while enjoying luxuries such as keyless entry/ignition, Bluetooth, premium sound system, Multi-media interface, back up camera, parking sensors, sunroof, drive select, and much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

