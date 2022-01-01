Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi A4

60,158 KM

Details Description

$48,176

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,176

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Contact Seller
2018 Audi A4

2018 Audi A4

Allroad 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi A4

Allroad 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

  1. 8070877
  2. 8070877
  3. 8070877
  4. 8070877
  5. 8070877
  6. 8070877
  7. 8070877
  8. 8070877
  9. 8070877
  10. 8070877
  11. 8070877
  12. 8070877
  13. 8070877
  14. 8070877
  15. 8070877
Contact Seller

$48,176

+ taxes & licensing

60,158KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8070877
  • Stock #: AI5917A
  • VIN: WA19NAF43JA184350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # AI5917A
  • Mileage 60,158 KM

Vehicle Description

This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2018 Audi A4 Allroad...
 60,158 KM
$48,176 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru WRX 4Dr ...
 81,401 KM
$28,489 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota 4Runner ...
 56,000 KM
$55,479 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory