2018 Audi A4
2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
- Interior Colour Black w/Red Stitch
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 34,200 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KILOMETERS, ACCIDENT CLAIM FREE! New Audi Care until 4/11/2023 or up to 75,000 KM. The 2018 Audi A4's performance holds its own against its competition, but the car's exemplary interior is where the car excels. It looks sophisticated with clean lines, premium materials and a beautiful lighting that is pleasing to the eyes. It is equipped with a 2.0L 4 cylinder engine that produces 252 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. In Technik package enjoying luxuries such as head up display, navigation, power glass sunroof, Bluetooth, heated power side mirrors, power front seats, rain and light sensors, automatic climate control, heated front seats and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
