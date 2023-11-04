Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi A4

34,200 KM

Details Description Features

$39,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,992

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Audi A4

2018 Audi A4

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi A4

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8497478
  2. 8497478
  3. 8497478
  4. 8497478
  5. 8497478
  6. 8497478
  7. 8497478
  8. 8497478
  9. 8497478
  10. 8497478
  11. 8497478
  12. 8497478
  13. 8497478
  14. 8497478
  15. 8497478
  16. 8497478
  17. 8497478
  18. 8497478
  19. 8497478
Contact Seller

$39,992

+ taxes & licensing

34,200KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8497478
  • Stock #: ET5555
  • VIN: WAUFNAF45JA133213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
  • Interior Colour Black w/Red Stitch
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # ET5555
  • Mileage 34,200 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS, ACCIDENT CLAIM FREE! New Audi Care until 4/11/2023 or up to 75,000 KM. The 2018 Audi A4's performance holds its own against its competition, but the car's exemplary interior is where the car excels. It looks sophisticated with clean lines, premium materials and a beautiful lighting that is pleasing to the eyes. It is equipped with a 2.0L 4 cylinder engine that produces 252 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. In Technik package enjoying luxuries such as head up display, navigation, power glass sunroof, Bluetooth, heated power side mirrors, power front seats, rain and light sensors, automatic climate control, heated front seats and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2018 Audi A4 2.0T Te...
 54,300 KM
$38,531 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Te...
 44,200 KM
$43,256 + tax & lic
2018 Audi S5 Sportba...
 41,100 KM
$55,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory