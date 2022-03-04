Menu
2018 Audi A4

51,900 KM

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi A4

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

51,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8525807
  • Stock #: P5540A
  • VIN: WAUENAF4XJA015461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE! The 2018 Audi A4's looks sophisticated with clean lines, premium materials and beautiful lighting that is pleasing to the eyes. S Line Sport Package and Audi Virtual Cockpit Package included. Enjoying luxuries such as sunroof, Bluetooth Connectivity, power front seats, memory exterior mirrors and driver seat, rain and light sensor, automatic climate control, MMI Navigation, front and rear parking sensors, rear climate control, rear-view camera and much much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Flat Bottom Steering Wheel for S Line Sport Package (Removes Heating)

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

