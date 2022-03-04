Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi A4

60,500 KM

Details Description Features

$33,887

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,887

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Audi A4

2018 Audi A4

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi A4

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8539961
  2. 8539961
  3. 8539961
  4. 8539961
  5. 8539961
  6. 8539961
  7. 8539961
  8. 8539961
  9. 8539961
  10. 8539961
  11. 8539961
  12. 8539961
  13. 8539961
  14. 8539961
  15. 8539961
  16. 8539961
  17. 8539961
  18. 8539961
  19. 8539961
  20. 8539961
  21. 8539961
  22. 8539961
  23. 8539961
  24. 8539961
  25. 8539961
  26. 8539961
  27. 8539961
  28. 8539961
  29. 8539961
Contact Seller

$33,887

+ taxes & licensing

60,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8539961
  • Stock #: P5570
  • VIN: WAUBNAF46JN009331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Monsoon Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5570
  • Mileage 60,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Free scheduled maintenance until 4/29/2023 or up to 75,000 KM. Audi A4's looks sophisticated with clean lines, premium materials and beautiful lighting that is pleasing to the eyes. Enjoying luxuries such as Navigation, sunroof, Bluetooth Connectivity, power front seats, rain and light sensor, automatic climate control, front and rear parking sensors, rear climate control, rear-view camera and much much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2018 Audi A4 2.0T Pr...
 51,900 KM
$35,990 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q8 3.0T Te...
 54,100 KM
$80,885 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 328 d xDriv...
 99,750 KM
$30,771 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory