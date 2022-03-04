Menu
2018 Audi A4

11,950 KM

Details Features

$41,589

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi A4

2018 Audi A4

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

2018 Audi A4

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

11,950KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8639936
  • Stock #: P5672
  • VIN: WAUCNAF43JA136422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Nougat Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5672
  • Mileage 11,950 KM

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
Comfort Seating Package
Natural Grey Oak Inlays

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

