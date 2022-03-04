$41,589+ tax & licensing
$41,589
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi A4
2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
11,950KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8639936
- Stock #: P5672
- VIN: WAUCNAF43JA136422
- Exterior Colour Ibis White
- Interior Colour Nougat Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P5672
- Mileage 11,950 KM
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
Comfort Seating Package
Natural Grey Oak Inlays
