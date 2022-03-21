Menu
2018 Audi A4

41,650 KM

Details Features

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi A4

2018 Audi A4

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

2018 Audi A4

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

41,650KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8703635
  • Stock #: P5710
  • VIN: WAUFNAF49JA211279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5710
  • Mileage 41,650 KM

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Flat Bottom Steering Wheel for S Line Sport Package (Removes Heating)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

