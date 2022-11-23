2018 Audi A4

$34,995 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 3 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9332050

9332050 Stock #: 8UBNA99798

8UBNA99798 VIN: WAUANAF45JA099798

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Scuba Blue Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UBNA99798

Mileage 64,350 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience CONVENIENCE PACKAGE Additional Features FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.