Menu
Account
Sign In
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2018 Audi A5

29,400 KM

Details Description Features

$42,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Audi A5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic Cab

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi A5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic Cab

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 10682715
  2. 10682715
  3. 10682715
  4. 10682715
  5. 10682715
  6. 10682715
  7. 10682715
  8. 10682715
  9. 10682715
  10. 10682715
  11. 10682715
  12. 10682715
  13. 10682715
  14. 10682715
  15. 10682715
  16. 10682715
  17. 10682715
  18. 10682715
  19. 10682715
  20. 10682715
  21. 10682715
  22. 10682715
  23. 10682715
  24. 10682715
  25. 10682715
Contact Seller

$42,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
29,400KM
Used
VIN WAUYNGF52JN000373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Florett Silver Met/Black Top
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA00373
  • Mileage 29,400 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Led Headlights
Natural Grey Oak Inlays
19inch Wheels in Multispoke Design w/ 255/35 Performance Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2021 Audi SQ5 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi SQ5 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic 52,400 KM $56,523 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Komfort quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Komfort quattro 8sp Tiptronic 12,600 KM $36,935 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4MATIC Coupe for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4MATIC Coupe 45,050 KM $24,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Audi A5