2018 Audi A5

31,450 KM

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic Cpe

12292482

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Used
31,450KM
VIN WAURNAF54JA088125

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
  • Interior Colour Arras Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA88125
  • Mileage 31,450 KM

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
19inch Wheels in Multispoke Design w/ 255/35 Performance Tires
Audi Design Selection Package - Arras Red

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Audi A5