$33,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Audi A5
2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic Cpe
2018 Audi A5
2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic Cpe
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,450KM
VIN WAURNAF54JA088125
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
- Interior Colour Arras Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA88125
- Mileage 31,450 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
19inch Wheels in Multispoke Design w/ 255/35 Performance Tires
Audi Design Selection Package - Arras Red
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2013 MINI Cooper 55,400 KM $13,495 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GS-SKY at 126,700 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
2024 Audi RS 4 Q8 TFSI quattro 16,650 KM $144,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2018 Audi A5