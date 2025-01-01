$31,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Audi A5
2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic Cpe
2018 Audi A5
2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic Cpe
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$31,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,950KM
VIN WAUUNAF57JA090963
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ibis White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA90963
- Mileage 53,950 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Head up display
S Line Sport Package
Comfort Seating for S Line
Flat Bottom Steering Wheel for S Line (Removes Heating)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2015 Audi A3 2.0T Technik quattro 6sp S tronic 56,100 KM $21,488 + tax & lic
2022 Audi A5 Sportback 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 28,550 KM $44,998 + tax & lic
2023 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic 18,600 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
$31,988
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2018 Audi A5