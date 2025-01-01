Menu
2018 Audi A5

53,950 KM

Details Features

$31,988

+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi A5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic Cpe

12541895

2018 Audi A5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic Cpe

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,950KM
VIN WAUUNAF57JA090963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA90963
  • Mileage 53,950 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Head up display
S Line Sport Package
Comfort Seating for S Line
Flat Bottom Steering Wheel for S Line (Removes Heating)

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi A5