2018 Audi A5

33,300 KM

$38,960

+ tax & licensing
$38,960

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi A5

2018 Audi A5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic Cpe

2018 Audi A5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic Cpe

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$38,960

+ taxes & licensing

33,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6379587
  • Stock #: P4396
  • VIN: WAUUNAF59JA003306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P4396
  • Mileage 33,300 KM

Vehicle Description

With rally heritage in its blood; Audi’s signature 2018 A5 Coupe builds on the charisma of its predecessor to deliver head-turning looks, a spirited driving experience, and a luxurious interior that keeps you comfortable no matter the distance. Local, one owner, and in excellent condition. Four can sit comfortably inside and the trunk has enough room for both weekend getaways and a set of golf clubs! Its 2.0L turbo 4-cyl engine punches out an efficient 252 horsepower and 273 ft-lb of torque while maintaining an excellent combined fuel rating of only 8.5l/100km. Quattro all-wheel drive ensures you're ready for any terrain and the S-Line sport package suits you up with a sport suspension, sport seats, and many more sporting queues. Features include Audi Virtual Cockpit, Bluetooth, navigation, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, USB input, 360 surround cameras with sensors, keyless access & start, heated steering wheel & front seats, memory driver’s seat, handwriting recognition, automatic headlights, 3-zone automatic climate, rain sensing wipers, auto-dimming mirrors, blind spot assist, power folding heated side mirrors, head up display, a large sunroof and more! Advanced Driver Assistant package includes Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Audi Pre-Sense City, Active Lane Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Traffic Congestion Assist, and Audi Pre-Sense Front. One test drive is all it takes to fall in love with this A5 Coupe! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand-new car with the Audi Certified: plus Program. This entails a 300 check-point service inspection, Factory Warranty valid until January 18, 2023 or up to 100,000KM, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Finance for as low as 0.9%. Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Comfort Seating for S Line
19inch Wheels in Multispoke Design w/ 255/35 Performance Tires
Flat Bottom Steering Wheel for S Line (Removes Heating)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

