2018 Audi A5

26,300 KM

Details Description Features

$43,590

+ tax & licensing
$43,590

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi A5

2018 Audi A5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

2018 Audi A5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$43,590

+ taxes & licensing

26,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7790928
  Stock #: P5129
  VIN: WAUFNCF55JA122569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tango Red Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5129
  • Mileage 26,300 KM

Vehicle Description

S Line Sport Package, Comfort Seating, and Carbon Fiber Mirror Covers all included! Audi’s signature 2019 A5 builds on the charisma of its predecessor to deliver head-turning looks, a spirited driving experience, and a luxurious interior that keeps you comfortable no matter the distance. For a high caliber of driving pleasure and to experience the ultimate driving machine; this A5 is the one to go for. This car is designed for the sunny Sea-To-Sky Highway cruises, and built for reliability in the winter. The Quattro All-Wheel Drive system allows you to tackle it any time of year. Four can sit comfortably inside and the trunk has enough room for both weekend getaways and a set of golf clubs! Its 2.0L turbo 4-cyl engine punches out an efficient 248 horsepower and 273 ft-lb of torque while maintaining an excellent combined fuel rating of only 8.5L/100km. Come down and check out this beautiful A5, and maximize your summer enjoyment for years to come! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Comfort Seating for S Line
19inch Wheels in Multispoke Design w/ 255/35 Performance Tires
Carbon Fiber Mirror Covers

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

