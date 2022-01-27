Menu
2018 Audi A5

31,050 KM

$38,800

+ tax & licensing
$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Audi A5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic Cpe

2018 Audi A5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic Cpe

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

31,050KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8156551
  • Stock #: P5348
  VIN: WAUPNAF54JA068528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5348
  • Mileage 31,050 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Audi Connect - Assistance & Security Services

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

