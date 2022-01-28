Menu
2018 Audi A5

57,200 KM

Details Description Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi A5

2018 Audi A5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic Cpe

2018 Audi A5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic Cpe

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

57,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8261820
  • Stock #: P5422
  • VIN: WAUTNAF58JA123349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5422
  • Mileage 57,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Audi Connect - Assistance & Security Services
19inch Wheels in Multispoke Design w/ 255/35 Performance Tires

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

