OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2018 Audi A5
2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic Cpe
Location
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
57,200KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8261820
- Stock #: P5422
- VIN: WAUTNAF58JA123349
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 57,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Audi Connect - Assistance & Security Services
19inch Wheels in Multispoke Design w/ 255/35 Performance Tires
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
