2018 Audi A5

61,506 KM

$41,898

+ tax & licensing
2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic Cpe

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic Cpe

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

61,506KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8639939
  • Stock #: P5625
  • VIN: WAURNAF58JA099757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Arras Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5625
  • Mileage 61,506 KM

Vehicle Description

Free scheduled maintenance until 5/31/2023 or up to 75,000 KM. The elegant 2018 Audi A5 Coupe proves you really can have it all. Sleek and sporty, with a precise wave-design shoulder line and pronounced wheel arches. Inside the A5, sport and luxury are at the heart of every detail. Fully equipped with Navigation, keyless entry and start, Bluetooth phone calls and music, rear-view camera with parking sensor, heated steering wheel controls, sunroof, heated front seats with memory setting and MUCH more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
19inch Wheels in Multispoke Design w/ 255/35 Performance Tires
Audi Design Selection Package - Arras Red
Carbon Fiber Mirror Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

