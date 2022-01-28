Menu
2018 Audi A5 Sportback

52,700 KM

Details Description

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

52,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8238912
  • Stock #: P5390
  • VIN: WAUFNCF56JA080073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Florett Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 52,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

