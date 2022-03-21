2018 Audi A5 Sportback

$43,667 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8703638

8703638 Stock #: P5425A

P5425A VIN: WAUFNCF59JA008445

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Glacier White Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P5425A

Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER Head up display S Line Sport Package Comfort Seating for S Line

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.