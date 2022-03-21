Menu
2018 Audi A5 Sportback

86,000 KM

Details Features

$43,667

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

86,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8703638
  • Stock #: P5425A
  • VIN: WAUFNCF59JA008445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
S Line Sport Package
Comfort Seating for S Line

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

