2018 Audi A5 Sportback

49,250 KM

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

49,250KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9218878
  Stock #: 8UBPA77735
  VIN: WAUFNCF50JA077735

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 8UBPA77735
  Mileage 49,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Free scheduled maintenance until 5/12/2023 or up to 75,000 KM. Sleek and sporty, the exterior design of the 2018 Audi A5 Sportback Tecknik lives up to its name. Inside the A5, sport and luxury are at the heart of every detail. Fully equipped with keyless entry and start, Bluetooth phone calls and music, Navigation, top-view & rear-view camera with parking sensor, steering wheel controls, heated front seats, sunroof, blind spot monitoring, heated exterior side mirrors, and MUCH more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Comfort Seating for S Line
19inch Wheels in Multispoke Design w/ 255/35 Performance Tires
Flat Bottom Steering Wheel for S Line (Removes Heating)
Carbon Fiber Mirror Covers

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

