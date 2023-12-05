$40,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
2018 Audi A5 Sportback
2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9218878
- Stock #: 8UBPA77735
- VIN: WAUFNCF50JA077735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBPA77735
- Mileage 49,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Free scheduled maintenance until 5/12/2023 or up to 75,000 KM. Sleek and sporty, the exterior design of the 2018 Audi A5 Sportback Tecknik lives up to its name. Inside the A5, sport and luxury are at the heart of every detail. Fully equipped with keyless entry and start, Bluetooth phone calls and music, Navigation, top-view & rear-view camera with parking sensor, steering wheel controls, heated front seats, sunroof, blind spot monitoring, heated exterior side mirrors, and MUCH more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.