2018 Audi A5 Sportback

61,200 KM

$35,589

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

61,200KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9434508
  Stock #: 8UBPA35284
  VIN: WAUBNCF51JA135284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Manhattan Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Arras Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBPA35284
  • Mileage 61,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Free scheduled maintenance until 12/30/2023 or up to 75,000 KM. Sleek and sporty, the exterior design of the 2018 Audi A5 Sportback lives up to its name. Inside the A5, sport and luxury are at the heart of every detail. Fully equipped with keyless entry and start, Bluetooth phone calls and music, Navigation, rear-view camera with parking sensor, steering wheel controls, heated front seats, sunroof, blind spot monitoring, heated steering wheel, heated exterior side mirrors, and MUCH more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon! **Subject to $395 Documentation Fee and Audi Certified Plus (if applicable) and taxes.**

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Led Headlights
19inch Wheels in Multispoke Design w/ 255/35 Performance Tires
Audi Design Selection Package - Arras Red

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

