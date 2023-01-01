$37,998+ tax & licensing
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi A6
3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
33,800KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10408662
- Stock #: 8UTNA36304
- VIN: WAUF3AFC8JN036304
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 33,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
19inch 10 Spoke Design Wheel in Matte Titanium w/ 255/40 R19 All-Season Tires
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4