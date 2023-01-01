Menu
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2018 Audi Q3

79,400 KM

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi Q3

2.0T Technik quattro 6sp Tiptronic

2018 Audi Q3

2.0T Technik quattro 6sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

79,400KM
Used
VIN WA1GCCFS0JR001558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA01558
  • Mileage 79,400 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi Q3