2018 Audi Q3

58,050 KM

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
2.0T Technik quattro 6sp Tiptronic

12649425

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Used
58,050KM
VIN WA1GCCFS7JR007468

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA07468
  • Mileage 58,050 KM

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

