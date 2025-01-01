$24,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Audi Q3
2.0T Technik quattro 6sp Tiptronic
2018 Audi Q3
2.0T Technik quattro 6sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,050KM
VIN WA1GCCFS7JR007468
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA07468
- Mileage 58,050 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2018 Audi Q3 2.0T Technik quattro 6sp Tiptronic 58,050 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q5 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic 90,200 KM $29,888 + tax & lic
2021 Audi TT RS 2.5T quattro 7sp S Tronic Coupe 28,350 KM $78,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2018 Audi Q3