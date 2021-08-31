2018 Audi Q3

$31,689 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 3 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7833483

7833483 Stock #: P5150

P5150 VIN: WA1ECCFS9JR028278

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Monsoon Grey Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P5150

Mileage 28,300 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features NAVIGATION PACKAGE FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint Audi Parking System Plus w/ Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.