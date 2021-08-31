Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi Q3

28,300 KM

Details Description Features

$31,689

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,689

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q3

2018 Audi Q3

2.0T Komfort quattro 6sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q3

2.0T Komfort quattro 6sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 7833483
  2. 7833483
  3. 7833483
  4. 7833483
  5. 7833483
  6. 7833483
  7. 7833483
  8. 7833483
  9. 7833483
  10. 7833483
  11. 7833483
  12. 7833483
  13. 7833483
  14. 7833483
  15. 7833483
  16. 7833483
  17. 7833483
  18. 7833483
  19. 7833483
  20. 7833483
  21. 7833483
  22. 7833483
  23. 7833483
  24. 7833483
  25. 7833483
Contact Seller

$31,689

+ taxes & licensing

28,300KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7833483
  • Stock #: P5150
  • VIN: WA1ECCFS9JR028278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Monsoon Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5150
  • Mileage 28,300 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS! The 2018 Audi Q3 drives on a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine good for 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. Some of the Q3's great features include panoramic sun roof, heated exterior mirrors, heated front seats, rain and light sensor, Bluetooth Connectivity, 8 way power front seats and more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

NAVIGATION PACKAGE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Audi Parking System Plus w/ Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 Audi Q8 3.0T Pr...
 21,300 KM
$77,689 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 94,700 KM
$12,895 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Tigu...
 91,500 KM
$22,195 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory