2018 Audi Q3

19,600 KM

$36,689

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2.0T Technik quattro 6sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

19,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7833492
  • Stock #: P5156
  • VIN: WA1GCCFS0JR023270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Monsoon Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5156
  • Mileage 19,600 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS! S Line Competition Package! If you're looking for a high-quality luxury cross-over SUV without breaking the bank, this is your best option! The 2018 Audi Q3 drives on a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine good for 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. The Technik package is optioned with a Power Tailgate, parking sensors, back up camera, blind spot monitor, Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless Ignition and Entry, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, navigation, the MMI (Multi Media Interface) infotainment system and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio and a CD player. You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
S Line Competition Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

