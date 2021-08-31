+ taxes & licensing
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
There is no doubt that Audi Q3's are an absolute steal! If you're looking for a high-quality luxury cross-over SUV without breaking the bank, this is your best option! The 2018 Audi Q3 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder engine that produces 200 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque. Some of the Q3's features include, Audi's parking system with rearview camera, Audi Music Interface, 8 way power front seats, Dual-zone automatic climate control, a premium 10 speaker sound system and much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
