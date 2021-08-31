Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi Q3

21,200 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q3

2018 Audi Q3

2.0T Progressiv quattro 6sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q3

2.0T Progressiv quattro 6sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 7999896
  2. 7999896
  3. 7999896
  4. 7999896
  5. 7999896
  6. 7999896
  7. 7999896
  8. 7999896
  9. 7999896
  10. 7999896
  11. 7999896
  12. 7999896
  13. 7999896
  14. 7999896
  15. 7999896
  16. 7999896
  17. 7999896
  18. 7999896
  19. 7999896
  20. 7999896
  21. 7999896
Contact Seller

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

21,200KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7999896
  • Stock #: P5241
  • VIN: WA1JCCFS5JR018281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Monsoon Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5241
  • Mileage 21,200 KM

Vehicle Description

There is no doubt that Audi Q3's are an absolute steal! If you're looking for a high-quality luxury cross-over SUV without breaking the bank, this is your best option! The 2018 Audi Q3 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder engine that produces 200 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque. Some of the Q3's features include, Audi's parking system with rearview camera, Audi Music Interface, 8 way power front seats, Dual-zone automatic climate control, a premium 10 speaker sound system and much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

NAVIGATION PACKAGE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2014 Audi A6 TDI 8sp...
 105,800 KM
$30,394 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q3 2.0T Pr...
 21,200 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic Sed...
 16,700 KM
$23,394 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory