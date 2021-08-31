Menu
2018 Audi Q3

37,100 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi Q3

2018 Audi Q3

2.0T Progressiv quattro 6sp Tiptronic

2018 Audi Q3

2.0T Progressiv quattro 6sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8012370
  • Stock #: P5255
  • VIN: WA1JCCFS1JR025096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 37,100 KM

Vehicle Description

There is no doubt that Audi Q3's are an absolute steal! If you're looking for a high-quality luxury cross-over SUV without breaking the bank, this is your best option! The 2018 Audi Q3 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder engine that produces 200 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque. Some of the Q3's great features include, Audi's parking system with rearview camera, Audi Music Interface, 8 way power front seats, Dual-zone automatic climate control, a premium 10 speaker sound system, and much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

