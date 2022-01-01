Menu
2018 Audi Q3

62,550 KM

Details Description Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi Q3

2018 Audi Q3

2.0T Progressiv quattro 6sp Tiptronic

2018 Audi Q3

2.0T Progressiv quattro 6sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

62,550KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8122732
  • Stock #: P5309
  • VIN: WA1JCCFS4JR016716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Monsoon Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5309
  • Mileage 62,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

