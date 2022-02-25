Menu
2018 Audi Q3

71,600 KM

$32,958

+ tax & licensing
$32,958

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi Q3

2018 Audi Q3

2.0T Progressiv quattro 6sp Tiptronic

2018 Audi Q3

2.0T Progressiv quattro 6sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$32,958

+ taxes & licensing

71,600KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8402892
  Stock #: P5507
  VIN: WA1JCCFS3JR025228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Monsoon Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5507
  • Mileage 71,600 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT CLAIM FREE! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

NAVIGATION PACKAGE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

