Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi Q3

27,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,991

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q3

2018 Audi Q3

2.0T Progressiv quattro 6sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q3

2.0T Progressiv quattro 6sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8444754
  2. 8444754
  3. 8444754
  4. 8444754
  5. 8444754
  6. 8444754
  7. 8444754
  8. 8444754
  9. 8444754
  10. 8444754
  11. 8444754
  12. 8444754
  13. 8444754
  14. 8444754
  15. 8444754
  16. 8444754
  17. 8444754
  18. 8444754
  19. 8444754
  20. 8444754
  21. 8444754
Contact Seller

$36,991

+ taxes & licensing

27,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8444754
  • Stock #: Q32884A
  • VIN: WA1JCCFS7JR023417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Q32884A
  • Mileage 27,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS, ACCIDENT CLAIM FREE! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

NAVIGATION PACKAGE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 Audi Q5 2.0T Ko...
 67,200 KM
$39,998 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Highland...
 90,200 KM
$47,780 + tax & lic
2017 BMW M3 Sedan
 17,300 KM
$98,700 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory