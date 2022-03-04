Menu
2018 Audi Q3

50,233 KM

$30,667

+ tax & licensing
$30,667

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

2018 Audi Q3

2018 Audi Q3

2.0T Progressiv quattro 6sp Tiptronic

2018 Audi Q3

2.0T Progressiv quattro 6sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$30,667

+ taxes & licensing

50,233KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8527187
  Stock #: AI6243A
  VIN: WA1JCCFS7JR030531

  Exterior Colour Utopia Blue Met
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # AI6243A
  Mileage 50,233 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

