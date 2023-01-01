Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi Q5

70,850 KM

Details Description Features

$33,996

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,996

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 10165710
  2. 10165710
  3. 10165710
  4. 10165710
  5. 10165710
  6. 10165710
  7. 10165710
  8. 10165710
  9. 10165710
  10. 10165710
  11. 10165710
  12. 10165710
  13. 10165710
  14. 10165710
  15. 10165710
  16. 10165710
  17. 10165710
  18. 10165710
  19. 10165710
  20. 10165710
  21. 10165710
  22. 10165710
  23. 10165710
  24. 10165710
  25. 10165710
Contact Seller

$33,996

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
70,850KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10165710
  • Stock #: 8UTNA07376
  • VIN: WA1BNAFY5J2007376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA07376
  • Mileage 70,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 Audi A7 3.0T Te...
 48,850 KM
$61,398 + tax & lic
2022 Audi e-tron 55 ...
 8,850 KM
$95,553 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-9 GT AWD
 31,000 KM
$37,959 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory