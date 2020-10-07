Menu
2018 Audi Q5

26,100 KM

$42,570

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

26,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6089286
  • Stock #: P4297
  • VIN: WA1CNAFY2J2088308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Nougat Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P4297
  • Mileage 26,100 KM

Vehicle Description

This Q5’s characteristics make it an undeniably exciting and versatile SUV to drive. It features effortless acceleration and athletic handling ensuring driver engagement and excitement at all times. Both the interior and exterior are exquisite and make it stand tall against the competition. With all these characteristics taken into account, it’s clear that the Q5 is an SUV that can be driven comfortably to and from work during the week, get the family to the snow slopes on weekends and even let lose on those back-country road trips. Quattro All-Wheel Drive allows you to take on any terrain any season; this car will definitely turn heads as you drive by. Features include Navigation, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 3-zone climate, back-up camera with sensors, heated front seats, auto-dimming mirrors, power heated side mirrors, auto-leveling headlights and more! Audi's 'Drive Select' menu allows you to tailor each drive to your mood and ensures smiles every ride. One test drive is all it takes to fall in love with this Q5!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
Natural Grey-Brown Fine Grain Ash Inlays

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

