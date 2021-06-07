Menu
2018 Audi Q5

33,400 KM

Details Description

$40,190

+ tax & licensing
$40,190

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$40,190

+ taxes & licensing

33,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7260185
  • Stock #: ET4838
  • VIN: WA1FNAFY5J2021974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # ET4838
  • Mileage 33,400 KM

Vehicle Description

A luxurious SUV with style, the 2018 Audi Q5 is creating a class all its own! It's perfect for shoppers looking for a daily commuter who want to enjoy all the luxuries they want or families looking for a well-rounded SUV. It is powered by a 2.0L, 4-cylinder engine that produces 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with a back-up camera, powered and heated front seats, panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and start, heated steering wheel, Bluetooth phone calls and music and MUCH more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

