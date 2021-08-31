2018 Audi Q5

$38,189 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 9 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7821087

7821087 Stock #: P5142

P5142 VIN: WA1BNAFY7J2169008

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Manhattan Grey Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P5142

Mileage 53,900 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER Driver Assistance Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.