3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
A luxurious SUV with style, the 2018 Audi Q5 is creating a class all its own! It's perfect for shoppers looking for a daily commuter who want to enjoy all the luxuries they want or families looking for a well-rounded suv. It is powered by a 2.0L, 4-cylinder engine that produces 252 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. Features included in the Q5 are automatic headlights, automatic wipers, power seats with lumbar adjustment, heated front seats, heated steering, dual zone climate control, and leather upholstery! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
