2018 Audi Q5

47,300 KM

$40,490

+ tax & licensing
$40,490

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

47,300KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7847460
  • Stock #: P5160
  • VIN: WA1CNAFY5J2090179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5160
  • Mileage 47,300 KM

Vehicle Description

A luxurious SUV with style, the 2018 Audi Q5 is creating a class all its own! It's perfect for shoppers looking for a daily commuter who want to enjoy all the luxuries they want or families looking for a well-rounded suv. It is powered by a 2.0L, 4-cylinder engine that produces 252 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. Features included in the Q5 are automatic headlights, automatic wipers, roof rails, power seats with lumbar adjustment, tri-zone climate control, leather upholstery, and a panoramic sunroof! With the Technik trim, you can also enjoy additional features such as the upgraded Bang and Olufsen Sound System, adjustable ambient lighting, heated front and rear seats, top view camera, and much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

